Six killed in two separate accidents after being hit by same truck in Assam

Six people were killed in two separate incidents after being hit by the same truck on National Highway 27 in Kokrajhar district of Assam in the early hours of Monday, the police said. Representational image.

According to officials, the truck first hit a motorcyclist from behind in Bishmuri at around 5am, killing him on the spot. The driver fled with the vehicle from the spot but after a few kilometres hit a group of people in Kachugaon near the Mahamaya Temple.

“One person was killed in the first incident while five others died in the second. All the deceased are from Kokrajhar district. One person who has been injured is admitted at a nearby hospital,” Kokrajhar police superintendent Pushpraj Singh said.

The police have registered a case and a probe is on.