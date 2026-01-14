Six women killed, three injured in car-truck collision in Rajasthan’s Sikar

Bharatpur: Six women were killed and three others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on Wednesday in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. Police said that the group in the car was heading to Fatehpur from Laxmangarh after attending the cremation of a relative when their car met with an accident

The accident took place on the Jaipur–Bikaner national highway near Harswa village, Fatehpur police station in-charge Surendra Singh said.

“On being informed, police reached the spot and pulled out all the nine passengers who were stuck in the damaged car. They were taken to Fatehpur hospital, from where three injured were referred to Jaipur,” Singh said.

Singh said that the group in the car was heading to Fatehpur from Laxmangarh after attending the cremation of a relative when their car met with an accident. “The accident took place at a turning in Fatehpur. The car driver lost control after a truck coming from the opposite side took the wrong lane, leading to the collision,” he added.

Police have identified the deceased as Santosh Devi (45), Tulsi Devi (45), Mohni Devi (80), Indra Kumari (60), Asha Devi (60) and Chanda Devi (55).

“The bodies will be handed over to family members after postmortem,” a police officer said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the driver for negligent driving. “The truck has also been seized and we have detained the truck driver. Further probe is underway,” he added.

Expressing condolences to the family members of the deceased, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The rising road accident cases in Rajasthan is a matter of grave concern. The deaths of six women in a road accident on the Jaipur–Bikaner highway in Sikar is disheartening.”