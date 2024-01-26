 Six workers die in coal mine accident in Nagaland - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Six workers die in coal mine accident in Nagaland

Six workers die in coal mine accident in Nagaland

ByAlice Yhoshu
Jan 26, 2024 11:21 AM IST

While the six workers, all from neighbouring Assam, were killed, four others reportedly sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Dimapur where their condition is slated to be critical

Six workers from Assam died in a tragic accident which took place at a coal mine in Nagaland’s Wokha district on Thursday.

Officials said the workers were engaged at work at a coal mine when a landslide occurred. (Representative file photo)
Officials said the workers were engaged at work at a coal mine when a landslide occurred. (Representative file photo)

Officials said the workers were engaged at work at a coal mine when a landslide occurred.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

While the six workers, all from neighbouring Assam, were killed, four others reportedly sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Dimapur where their condition is slated to be critical.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On