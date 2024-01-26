Six workers die in coal mine accident in Nagaland

Six workers from Assam died in a tragic accident which took place at a coal mine in Nagaland’s Wokha district on Thursday. Officials said the workers were engaged at work at a coal mine when a landslide occurred. (Representative file photo)

Officials said the workers were engaged at work at a coal mine when a landslide occurred.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

While the six workers, all from neighbouring Assam, were killed, four others reportedly sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Dimapur where their condition is slated to be critical.