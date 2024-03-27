Six-month-old infant’s body found outside shop on MG Road

Gurugram: A six-month-old infant’s body was found in front of a shop beside the JMD building on MG Road on Tuesday, police said. Based on the shop owner’s complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified people under Section 317 (exposure or abandonment of child under twelve years by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-II police station on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Investigators said Saurav Kumar, the shop owner, had reached the spot at about 9.00am to open his establishment for the day when he spotted a bunch of clothes lying on the floor outside.

According to the police, Kumar picked up the clothes and found an unconscious six-month-old boy wrapped in them. They said he immediately alerted the police control room soon after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot and rushed the infant to the civil hospital in Sector-10A. But doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

A senior police officer said that the way the infant had been kept, it seemed that he might have been alive when he was abandoned.

“Either due to suffocation from being wrapped in clothes or due to hunger or thirst, the infant died in the next six to eight hours,” he said.

Inspector Shahid Ahmed, station house officer of DLF Phase-II police station, said they were scanning CCTV camera footage around the spot to identify and trace the suspect who had abandoned the infant. “Lipstick, comb and other items belonging to a woman were recovered with the infant from the spot giving rise to suspicion that his mother had abandoned him,” he said.

