Skill mission expands roots in rural Prayagraj

In a major push to equip rural youth with future-ready skills, advanced skill centres will be established across all eight tehsils of Prayagraj district. This initiative is part of a broader statewide effort under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission. For representation only

The goal is to bridge the widening skill gap and offer employment-oriented training aligned with the demands of today’s dynamic job market, confirmed Abhishek Shukla, district manager of the Mission in Prayagraj.

“These centres will go beyond traditional skills and provide specialized training in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, drone technology and solar energy,” Shukla said.

He added that a structured placement system will also be implemented to ensure a direct link between trainees and employment opportunities.

Officials emphasised that expanding skill training from district-level centres—previously run under the Kaushal Vikas Mission—to every tehsil marks a significant step toward rural inclusion and practical workforce development. They believe this move will transform the career prospects of thousands of youths by connecting local talent with the evolving needs of industry.

The initiative also aims to reduce migration by generating job opportunities closer to home. By equipping rural youth with industry-relevant skills, the programme seeks to promote local entrepreneurship, lessen dependence on urban employment, and support socio-economic development in villages through sustainable, skill-based livelihoods.

Currently, only one skill development centre—located in the Manda area—has been approved in the district. This centre will soon launch a three-month healthcare training programme for 200 youth.

In contrast, the proposed advanced skill centres in all eight tehsils will offer a broader range of advanced courses, tailored to both the interests of young learners and the needs of local industries. To ensure these programmes align with regional economic demands, district authorities will consult with local entrepreneurs and industry representatives before finalizing the training modules.

“This industry-led approach will ensure that skill development is relevant and leads to tangible employment or entrepreneurship opportunities,” officials said.