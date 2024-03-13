Slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Ali produced in court amid tight security

Slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed’s second son, Ali, was produced at the district court on Wednesday in connection with four cases registered against him at Kareli police station. Ali is also accused in the sensational triple murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards on February 24, 2023. Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Atiq's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf (ANI File)

The four criminal cases against Ali include Arms Act violations, extortion and fraud.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

District prosecution officer Gulab Chandra Agrahari said chargesheets in four cases have been filed against Ali. The hearing of three cases will be before the magistrate, while the trial of one case will be held at the sessions court. Copies of the chargesheets were provided to the accused in all the cases.

Police on Wednesday brought Ali amidst tight security arrangements to room number 7 of additional chief judicial magistrate Palash Ganguly. The court permitted Ali to file a discharge application and fixed the next hearing for February 20.

It is worth mentioning that after the murders of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, the hearings in cases against Ali were conducted through video conferencing. Ali was wanted in connection with the assault and extortion demands from a property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu. He surrendered before the court in 2022 and has since been lodged at Naini Central Jail. After the murders of his father and uncle, Ali was shifted to high-security barracks.