: All slaughterhouses and shops selling meat, fish and poultry within the limits of the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VNN) will remain closed on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, to mark the birth anniversary of Sadhu T.L. Vaswani, also known as Sadhu Thanwardas Leelaram Vaswani. The municipal corporation has appealed to all concerned traders and establishment owners to keep their establishments closed on the day and cooperate with the administration in ensuring compliance with the government order. (For representation only) more

The closure has been ordered in accordance with the directives of the Uttar Pradesh government. The Animal Welfare Department of the VNN has issued a public notice asking all concerned shopkeepers and establishment owners to follow the government order strictly.

According to the administration, the urban development section-1 of the Uttar Pradesh government issued an order on November 19, 2024, directing all slaughterhouses and meat shops operating under local urban bodies to remain closed on the birth anniversaries of eminent personalities who promoted the principle of non-violence (ahimsa). These occasions are observed as ‘Abhay Diwas’ (Day of Fearlessness) or ‘Ahimsa Diwas’ (Day of Non-violence).

The VNN administration has made it clear that strict legal action will be taken against any slaughterhouse or shop selling meat, fish or poultry found open on November 25. Action will be taken against the concerned shopkeeper in accordance with the law.

The municipal corporation has appealed to all concerned traders and establishment owners to keep their establishments closed on the day and cooperate with the administration in ensuring compliance with the government order.