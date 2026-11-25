New Delhi Chief minister Rekha Gupta, on the occasion of Guru Purab on Tuesday, called for an end to social discrimination and prejudices in society, offering prayers at the Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib in north Delhi. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO) more

Chief minister Rekha Gupta, on the occasion of Guru Purab on Tuesday, called for an end to social discrimination and prejudices in society, offering prayers at the Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib in north Delhi.

Besides the CM, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin, Delhi ministers and political leaders took part in celebrations at key gurdwaras across the Capital to mark the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Gupta said that Guru Nanak Dev’s life and philosophy serve as a guiding light for all humanity. “At a time when society was plagued by social discrimination and various prejudices, Guru Nanak Dev Ji showed people the path of truth, love, equality and service to humanity. Through his teachings and conduct, he conveyed the message that God is one and all human beings are equal,” she said.

“The year-long programmes (to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji) will culminate in a grand finale at the Red Fort from December 12 to 14. We invite the entire Guru Sangat, Sadh Sangat and the Gurdwara Management Committee to participate in the event,” she said.

Nabin, who visited the Gurdwara Shri Rakabganj Sahib in New Delhi along with Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said, “The government is working to realise the mantra of Antyodaya by following the ideals of Guru Ji. I pray that the light of Guru Nanak Dev illuminates our lives with compassion, hard work, and selfless service.”

At the same location, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that Guru Nanak Dev’s vision of the welfare of all, carries a universal message that transcends religious boundaries.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, after visiting the Gurdwara Rakabganj, said in a post on X, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s sacred Prakash Purab, I had the good fortune to pay my respects and receive blessings at Gurdwara Sri Rakabganj Sahib. I prayed to Waheguru Ji for happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone.”