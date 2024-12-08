‘Smart Prayagraj’ ready to welcome pilgrims to Mahakumbh: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said ‘Smart Prayagraj’ is ready to welcome pilgrims and tourists coming to Mahakumbh. CM Yogi Adityanath addressing police personnel and posing for a photo with cops at mela area on Saturday. (HT)

Expressing these views, he directed officials to decorate Mahakumbh Nagar and Prayagraj in accordance with its ancient glory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit on December 13 to formally inaugurate Mahakumbh-2025.

Undertaking a site inspection of the ongoing beautification and other projects for the forthcoming mega fair, Adityanath expressed satisfaction on the completed projects and directed officials to complete the remaining ones by December 10 at any cost without compromising on the quality.

Reaching Arail Bandh Road directly from the Circuit House, he expressed satisfaction over the completion of road widening and beautification work.

Next, he inspected Triveni Pushp and saw the Yoga and Cultural Centre built there.

Asking officials not to compromise with the quality of the work, he said that Mahakumbh-2025 is an opportunity not only for Prayagraj but for the entire Uttar Pradesh to present the ancient spiritual tradition of India on the global stage.

After this, the chief minister inspected the ongoing tapping work of the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant at Naini.

Special care should be taken to ensure that no untreated drainage and sewer waste falls into Ganga and Yamuna, he said, adding that all drains should be tapped on time.

Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Prayagraj mayor Ganesh Kesarwani, Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand and police officers were present with the chief minister during the inspections.

POLICE MORALE HIGHER AFTER 2017: YOGI

Addressing Mela police personnel at the Police Lines auditorium set up at Parade Ground, Yogi said the morale of the police had increased after 2017. Along with this, their image among the public has also improved, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has been playing a leading role in strengthening law and order. Compared to the Kumbh-2019, twice as many pilgrims and saints will come to the Mahakumbh and all police personnel will have to perform their duty with vigilance along with cordial behavior, he said.

“Perform your duty with vigilance, do not allow any unruly elements to enter the Mela area, which may lead to the deterioration of the atmosphere,” he said.

PM’S PRAYAGRAJ VISIT LIKELY TO SPAN 3 HOURS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stay in Prayagraj for three hours on December 13. He will arrive at Bamrauli airport at 11am and from there will go to Arail by helicopter. From here, he will come to Sangam by Nishadraj Cruise boat. Prime Minister will not go to Shringverpur. Adityanath, who came to Prayagraj to review the programme of the prime ,inister, gave indications of this in a meeting with the officers at the Circuit House.

The prime minister will inaugurate 450 projects worth about ₹3800 crore for Mahakumbh, which are set to get completed by December 10. The chief minister said these projects should be completed by employing additional workers. The divisional commissioner and the Mela Adhikari should monitor them personally, he added.

The CM also indicated that the Prime Minister will also interact with saints during his visit. Saints of all 13 Akharas will join the Ganga Pujan with the PM.

CM INAUGURATES 100 SHELTERS, LOST AND FOUND CENTRE IN MELA AREA

The chief minister inaugurated 100 public shelters, each with a capacity of 250 beds, in the Mahakumbh Mela area on Saturday. He also inaugurated a computerised lost and found centre to assist pilgrims who get separated from their friends and kin during the grand event.

‘MAKE COMMON PEOPLE AWARE OF SANATANI PRIDE’

Adityanath on Saturday expressed happiness over the victory of the party candidate in the recently held Phulpur assembly by-election.

Addressing public representatives and party leaders at the Circuit House, he said, “Share the glory of Mahakumbh with all, explain the importance of the event and make the common people aware of Sanatani pride. Also welcome the Prime Minister with full enthusiasm.”

Describing Prayagraj as the centre of energy of religion, spirituality, he said it is the land of sage Bharadwaj Muni and revolutionaries who gave freedom to the country.

“We need to undertake branding of the Mahakumbh ourselves too and provide hospitality to guests,” he added.