Snake bite victim? Rush to doc, advises Sarpmitra
After a father and son duo died of snake bite recently, snake rescuer Ankit Tarzan who is popularly known as Sarpmitra, has urged people to immediately approach doctors instead of taking help of sorcerers or quacks in such cases. The kin of the duo who died had taken them to a sorcerer for treatment but they could not be saved.
With rains approaching, the snakes come out of their burrows and seek safe shelter. A large number of deaths due to snake bites are reported every year in the region, especially in rural areas of the district. Even as anti-venom is available at district hospitals and community health centres in rural areas, people often take the help of sorcerers, snake charmers and quacks for treatment of snake bite victims. This mostly results in death of the victims.
On Saturday, a father son duo was bitten by a venomous serpent in Phulmandi area of Naini. Their kin, instead of taking them to the hospital, took them to different sorcerers but none could treat them. The duo died few hours later.
Sarpmitra or snake rescuer Ankit Tarzan who has been rescuing snakes, big lizards, crocodiles and other reptiles along with other wild animals has urged people to take help of doctors instead of approaching sorcerers, snake charmers and quacks in case their family member is bitten by a snake.
Ankit says that snakes often take shelter in wood or cowdung heaps, barns and may even hide inside homes during rains. People in rural areas should be careful while going near them. While working in the fields or cutting grass, people should wear gloves and boots if possible. In case a snake is spotted inside a home, people should stay away from it and inform experts or forest staff.
In case a person is bitten by a snake, a cloth should be tied tightly near the bite mark to stop flow of poison to other parts of the body. The victim should not be allowed to sleep and immediately be taken to the nearest hospital where anti-venom is available. People should not be afraid in case of snake bite as not all snakes are venomous. If possible, a photograph or video of the snake should be made as it may help doctors in treatment of snake bite victims.
“Sorcerers and snake charmers do not possess any treatment of snake bites and they only fool the kin of victims by pretending to treat them. Few people who recover from their treatment is only because the snake which bit them must be non-venomous,” said Ankit.
Ankit aka Tarzan has rescued over two thousand snakes, pythons and other animals during last many years.
