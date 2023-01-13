Snatchers’gang busted with arrest of 3 men in Ludhiana

Shimlapuri police on Friday busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of three men. Police said that with their arrest, five snatching cases have been solved.

The accused have been identified as Sartaj Singh alias Taj of Durga Nagar in New Janta Nagar; and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and Manjot Singh alias Jota, both residents of Riyali Kalan village, Batala. Police have recovered three gold earrings, two mobile phones and a toy pistol from their possession. They were arrested near Kwality Chowk during a special checking.

Based on information provided by them, two jewellers who bought stolen jewellery from them were also nabbed. They have been identified as Kirandeep Singh of Dashmesh Nagar and Gurpreet Singh of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in Shimlapuri.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Suhail Qasim Mir said that the accused had targeted an elderly woman, Amarjit Kaur of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, and snatched her gold earrings on January 9 in Preet Nagar.

Based on Kaur’s complaint, Shimlapuri police had lodged an FIR under Sections 379-B and 34 of Indian Penal Code.

During questioning, the accused told police that they sold the stolen jewellery to Kirandeep and Gurpreet, who were also arrested.

The ADCP added that after the arrest of the jewellers, police added Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of IPC to the FIR.

“The accused are drug addicts and indulged in crime to fund their habit. They are already facing trial in snatching cases. Gurpreet and Manjot told us that they had come to Ludhiana from Ludhiana with the intention of committing snatchings. They used to live here with their relatives. After executing the snatching, the accused used to flee to Batala to avoid police,”said the ADCP.

“The accused were active in the city for the past five months. More important information is expected from them during questioning,” Mir added.

