24-yr-old stabbed in Ludhiana, 3 booked

Published on Jan 13, 2023 10:58 PM IST

Ludhiana police booked four men on Thursday for attempting to murder a 24-year-old man over an old rivalry; the accused assaulted victim with an iron rod and stabbed him with a sharp weapon

The accused have been booked by Ludhiana police for stabbing 24-year-old under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code . (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Haibowal police booked four men on Thursday for attempting to murder a 24-year-old man over an old rivalry.

The accused are Krishan Kumar of Haibowal and his three aides, who are yet to be identified.

The victim, Rahul Kanojia of Chandar Nagar, who works at a laundry, is admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

The victim told police that he was crossing the vegetable market in Haibowal with his brother-in-law Gaurav Kumar on January 4, when the accused assaulted him with an iron rod and stabbed him with a sharp weapon. Gaurav raised the alarm, after which the accused escaped from the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector Hardev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Rahul suffered severe head injuries during the attack and was not physically fit to record his statement till Thursday.

Based on his statement, a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.

The ASI added that the victim alleged that the accused were involved in drug peddling and they nursed a grudge against him as he tried to stop them.

