Soaring UP temperature drives booming phalsa demand

: As soaring temperatures continue to trouble people across Uttar Pradesh, farmers cultivating phalsa (Grewia asiatica), in Kaushambi district are witnessing a sharp rise in demand and profits. Farmer Rajendra Sonkar in his phalsa fields (HT Photo)

Spread across nearly 110 acres in the district, phalsa cultivation has emerged as a lucrative seasonal crop lasting around three months for more than 60 farmers, many of whom describe it as an “opportunity amid adversity” during the ongoing heatwave.

The berry, known for its sweet-and-sour taste, cooling properties and health benefits, is witnessing strong demand in local markets as well as in cities such as Mumbai and Nagpur, where consignments from Kaushambi are regularly supplied. Officials said the horticulture department currently maintains no official data. Farmers said phalsa is increasingly preferred as a natural drink to beat the heat, boosting both sales and prices this season.

Rajendra Sonkar, a farmer cultivating phalsa on two bighas of land in the Chail area of Kaushambi, said demand for the fruit has increased steadily with rising temperatures. “Around 10 quintals of phalsa are harvested daily from my orchard and there is good demand in the market,” he said.

Another grower, Santosh Sonkar of Nihalpur village in the Saini area, said large-scale cultivation and orchards of phalsa are spread across the Chail, Nevada, Muratganj, Sirathu, Kokhraj, Kada and Ajuha areas of the district. He said the fruit is currently being sold at ₹200 per kg in retail markets and ₹150 per kg in wholesale markets.

Farmers said the harvested produce is transported to Mundera Mandi in Prayagraj, from where traders supply it to markets in Mumbai and Nagpur through commission agents. Nutritional expert Rupika Bajaj said phalsa is a rich source of calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, protein and vitamin C. She said it helps strengthen bones, improve digestion and keep the body cool and energised during summer. Consumption of phalsa during extreme heat also helps protect people from heatstroke.