Changes in NCERT books inappropriate: Varanasi social activists to send a memo to Modi

Several social workers associated with ‘One Country similar education drive’ decided that a memorandum be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest the unnecessary change in the syllabus of NCERT books, on Wednesday. The meeting of social activists underway in Varanasi on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The social activists held a meeting in Varanasi and decided to raise a voice against the changes in NCERT curriculum, if any. What is the intention behind these changes, it is beyond understanding, they said.

Pandey said, “The unnecessary change (in the curriculum of NCERT books) is inappropriate. We have decided to protest the tampering of historical facts and literature. In protest against the unnecessary changes, we will send a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Pandey said, “I belong to Kashi. PM Modi is our MP too. I hope he will certainly look into our demand.”

Activists said that both history and literature are necessary for building the personality of a student. Unnecessary changes in facts and literature will mislead the youth.

“Similarly, removing some particular segment regarding a period from history will deprive children of knowing the heritage of their country and many stories of the struggle of our heroes,” added Pandey.

Vinay Kumar Singh, Vallabhacharya Pandey, Mohammad Arif, Mahendra Rathore, Rajkumar Gupta, Dr Indu Pandey were present at the meeting.