VARANASI Solar panels to be installed in 978 govt primary schools in Varanasi

Solar panels are set to be installed in 978 primary schools across Varanasi. A proposal for this project has been submitted to the UP New and Renewable Energy Development Authority (UP NEDA). Once approved, the installation work will begin.

Chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal stated that Varanasi has 1,145 primary schools, with solar panels already installed in 167 of them. The new proposal covers the installation of solar panels in the remaining 978 schools. Upgrades to increase the kilowatt capacity of existing on-grid solar systems, along with other necessary work, will be carried out according to regulations. This initiative is expected to bring significant structural change to the basic education department, making schools energy self-sufficient and improving their operational efficiency. It aims to inspire students and the community to adopt renewable energy and serve as a model for other government and private institutions.

UPNEDA senior project officer Shashi Gupta confirmed that solar power plants will be installed in the primary schools in capex mode. He described the decision to install solar panels as a visionary step that will not only meet the schools’ current electricity needs but also encourage future generations to be environmentally conscious and energy self-reliant.