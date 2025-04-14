Sold for 5 lakh by parents, raped, Kaushambi 13-yr-old lodges FIR

Parents of a 13-year-old girl in Kaushambi, sold her for ₹5 lakh to a man in Etah last month. The purchaser allegedly raped the girl for three days in bondage. However, after the girl managed to escape from the house of the purchaser and reached her house, her parents conceded to her that they had sold her for ₹5 lakh to the Etah resident but refused to keep her with them. The parents forced her to go back to the man as they had sold her. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A divided Panchayat too failed to resolve the issue even after 25 days of sittings.

The case came to light after the aunt of the girl, with whom she had been staying for over three weeks after her parents refused to keep her, took the harried teenager to Karari police station and narrated the whole incident to the police.

On the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case against the parents, buyer and middleman under various sections including child trafficking, rape. CO Manjhanpur, who is investigating the case, confirmed the incident.

The teenager from Karari area said that one Kamlesh Pasi, resident of neighbouring village Biharojpur, often used to come to her house along with a person Karmveer Yadav, resident of Nagla Rampur village, under the Raja Ka Rampur police station of Etah district.

According to the victim, both of them came to her house on March 14, as well. That day in the evening, the parents gave her food after which the victim started feeling sleepy and dizzy and hence slept. When she woke up the next day, she found herself at Karmveer Yadav’s house in Etah.

According to the victim, when asked, Karmveer himself said that he had bought her from her parents for ₹5 lakh. It is alleged that Karmveer raped the girl by keeping her hostage in his house for three days. On the night of March 16, the girl got a chance and ran away from there.

When she reached home, her parents refused to keep her. The teenager, upset with her parents, went to her aunt’s house in Manjhanpur and is currently living there.

However, a Panchayat over the issue continued for 25 days in the village with some pressuring the teenager to go with the buyer, while some asked the parents to return the money to the accused.

After the panchayat failed to reach a conclusion, on Sunday, the 26th day, the girl accompanied her aunt and uncle went to Karari police station and registered a case.

According to CO, Manjhanpur, Shivank Singh, a case had been registered and the matter was being investigated. He said that soon all the accused will be arrested.