Soldiers rise above caste, religion, think only about country: Guv at Armed Forces Veterans’ Day event

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday said Indian soldiers thought only about the country, rising above family, caste, and religion. They performed their duties with complete honesty and dedication without being deterred by any challenge, he said. He praised their selfless service and sacrifice for the country. Khan was addressing the Armed Forces Veterans’ Day function at Kalinga Stadium in the Bihar Regimental Centre where over 2,000 veterans from across the state attended the event hosted by Jharkhand & Bihar Sub Area Station Headquarters in Danapur Cantonment. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during 10th Defence Forces Veterans’ Day at Danapur Cantt in Patna,Wednesday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

Governor Khan emphasised that soldiers held a special place in the heart of every Indian. He praised them profusely for their selfless service and sacrifice for the country.

Earlier the Governor, GOC-in-C of Central Command Lt Gen Anindya Sen Gupta, Lt Gen PS Shekhawat, MB Area, Maj Gen Vikas Bhardwaj, GOC of JB Sub Area, Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary (Retd.), Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar, DG (Operation) Kundan Krishnan and many other officials paid tribute to the brave hearts at the Veer Smriti Sthal.

Lt Gen Sen Gupta reiterated the importance of veterans in nation building. “For veterans, the moto is “DESH SADAIV SARVA PRATHAM”. Veterans with their contributions in numerous fields are taking the country towards the goal of VIKSIT BHARAT,” he said.

He brought out the various welfare programmes undertaken by JB Sub Area for veterans and Veer Naris that included improved facilities for their healthcare, commitment in remaining connected with the veterans fraternity under the ‘Shaurya Samvaad’ initiative under which many measures were taken to include quarterly interaction mechanism, connect and resolve workshop and so forth. He informed that new ECHS (Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) polyclinics were being opened in Bihar for better medical facilities . The availability of specialist doctors and essential medicines was also being continuously enhanced.

The chief guest felicitated four soldiers -- Sepoy Surya Das, Lance Naik Surender Sharma, Havildar Mukesh Kumar and Sepoy Manjit Kumar Jha, who were disabled in service, by presenting them modified electric scooters and 20 Veer Naris by giving them financial assistance of ₹21,000 and shawls. The GOC-in-C of Central Command presented Medallions of Recognition to some veterans for conspicuous social service.

On this occasion, teams from various records offices of the Indian Army, select banks, land and revenue departments (Bihar), Amity University and various state government departments were present.