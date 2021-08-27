Sonu Sood to be ambassador for Delhi govt’s ‘Desh ke Mentor’ initiative

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood will be the ambassador for Delhi government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ initiative which aims to provide career guidance to school children, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, adding that the programme will likely be launched next month.

In a joint press conference with the actor, Kejriwal said that under the initiative, experienced people from various domains will be encouraged to guide and mentor groups of government school students, of classes 9-12, on studies and career choices through periodic interactions.

He said his government has worked very hard to transform Delhi’s government schools, adding, “No one can stop India from becoming a global leader if people join the education revolution.”

Sood also praised the Delhi government’s achievements on the education front. “We have seen the model of governance in Delhi and how the whole school system has witnessed immense growth under that model. It is an honour for me to be the ambassador for such an initiative. There are thousands of school children who are talented but not privileged enough to have guidance, especially at a time when people have started looking beyond medical and engineering studies as the only two major choices. The recent lockdown and the hardships faced by people during the lockdowns highlighted the importance of education of children and the need to help shape their careers,” he said.

Praising Kejriwal and the Delhi model of governance, Sood, however, said that he doesn’t have plans to join any political party and maintained that he will actively continue with his social work.

Sood said he too will mentor students under the initiative. Later in the day, he tweeted: “Truly honoured and humbled to be the brand ambassador of Desh Ke Mentor a programme which has given me an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students across India. Thank you so much Arvind Kejriwal sir for making me a part of this initiative. Jai Hind.”

Kejriwal too dismissed any political motives behind roping in Sood for the initiative. “We had a chat for nearly two hours today (Friday) and such interactions are beyond politics. We have all seen how Sood has worked during the lockdown in terms of helping people, especially migrant workers. He did things which even governments failed to do. There wasn’t any better choice than him as the ambassador of the initiative. We have done pilot runs of the initiative over the past year and it turned out well. It is ready for a proper launch now,” said Kejriwal.

In a press statement, the chief minister’s office said: “Sonu Sood becomes the brand ambassador of Kejriwal government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ initiative. We have worked very hard to transform Delhi’s government schools. We want to make education a people’s revolution. We are delighted to have Sonu Sood onboard, he has inspired lakhs through his selfless service.”

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia too was present in the meeting, officials said.