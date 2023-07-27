Home / Cities / Others / ‘Sorcerers’ sedate family, decamp with valuables

‘Sorcerers’ sedate family, decamp with valuables

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jul 27, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Two men posing as sorcerers decamped with valuables worth lakhs from a house in Gareebpur village under Maheshganj police station of Pratapgarh district after giving sedatives to the family members.

Two men posing as sorcerers decamped with valuables worth lakhs from a house in Gareebpur village under Maheshganj police station of Pratapgarh district after giving sedatives to the family members.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The villagers saw the family members lying unconscious on Wednesday morning and informed the police. The victims were taken to CHC where the doctors referred them to the district hospital.

Further investigation was on into the case, police said.

Villagers informed police that two unknown persons arrived at the house of Shivmurat Gautam two days back. Shivmurat informed his neighbors that the duo was his relatives and they had come to fix a marriage in his family.

On Wednesday morning the villagers spotted a two-year-old child from the family lying unconscious outside the house. They entered the house and were shocked to see the entire family lying in an unconscious state.

Shivmurat, 60, Nirmala, 38, Sonali, 15, Raunaq 10, Deepak, 26, and Arti, 23, were admitted to the hospital.

Circle officer Amarnath Gupta reached the spot with forensic team and carried out investigations. Police found that some rituals were performed at the house. Police team also found the almirah broken. The team collected fingerprints and other samples from the spot.

None in the family was in a condition to give any input regarding the incident to the police. However, villagers suspected the accused belonged to Jaunpur.

CO Amarnath Gupta said the family members will be questioned once they are fit to speak.

Details of the accused will be received only after questioning the family members, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out