‘Sorcerers’ sedate family, decamp with valuables

Two men posing as sorcerers decamped with valuables worth lakhs from a house in Gareebpur village under Maheshganj police station of Pratapgarh district after giving sedatives to the family members. (Pic for representation)

The villagers saw the family members lying unconscious on Wednesday morning and informed the police. The victims were taken to CHC where the doctors referred them to the district hospital.

Further investigation was on into the case, police said.

Villagers informed police that two unknown persons arrived at the house of Shivmurat Gautam two days back. Shivmurat informed his neighbors that the duo was his relatives and they had come to fix a marriage in his family.

On Wednesday morning the villagers spotted a two-year-old child from the family lying unconscious outside the house. They entered the house and were shocked to see the entire family lying in an unconscious state.

Shivmurat, 60, Nirmala, 38, Sonali, 15, Raunaq 10, Deepak, 26, and Arti, 23, were admitted to the hospital.

Circle officer Amarnath Gupta reached the spot with forensic team and carried out investigations. Police found that some rituals were performed at the house. Police team also found the almirah broken. The team collected fingerprints and other samples from the spot.

None in the family was in a condition to give any input regarding the incident to the police. However, villagers suspected the accused belonged to Jaunpur.

CO Amarnath Gupta said the family members will be questioned once they are fit to speak.

Details of the accused will be received only after questioning the family members, he added.

