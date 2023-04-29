Home / Cities / Others / People fed up with fake promises, BJP will be voted out: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Launching a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming civic polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that people are fed up with the fake promises of the ruling dispensation. The SP chief added that BJP would be voted out in the municipal elections.

“While cities are dealing with several civic woes, BJP leaders are involved in corruption. The party is draining urban local bodies of money,” said Yadav. Addressing student leaders and office-bearers of Lucknow University and affiliated colleges, he said, “The policies of the BJP government have adversely affected educational institutions.”

According to the press release issued by the Samajwadi Party later in the day, the student leaders resolved to ensure the victory of SP candidates in the urban local body polls.

