SP to contest all seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls

Published on Dec 24, 2022 10:37 PM IST

LUCKNOW Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced to contest all seats in the Madhya Pradesh (MP) assembly polls, scheduled next year

LUCKNOW Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced to contest all seats in the Madhya Pradesh (MP) assembly polls, scheduled next year. Party’s MP president Ramayan Patel announced the decision following a meeting of the leaders there. The party also said that it has launched its preparation for the forthcoming state polls.

The announcement made by Patel comes after a direction in this regard by party chief Akhilesh Yadav. “The party will contest the polls in MP with all its strength to emerge as an alternative to the BJP’s hate politics. It is only our socialist ideology that will end BJP’s hate politics,“ said Patel.

While the Samajwadi Party -- founded in 1992 by Mulayam Singh Yadav -- is not seen as a major political force outside Uttar Pradesh, it recently won a seat (out of the 20 contested) in the Gujarat assembly elections. Earlier, at a party convention in September, Akhilesh Yadav had pledged to make SP a national party.

