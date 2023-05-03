Spl police teams formed to arrest SHUATS officials

Special teams of police have been constituted for arresting eight Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture Technology and Science (SHUATS) officials including the vice chancellor on instructions of ACP Karachhana Ajeet Singh Chauhan. In February this year, two FIRs were lodged against SHUATS vice chancellor RB Lal and other officials. (File photo)

The teams comprising Naini police and Crime Branch are carrying out raids to arrest the accused. Till now two of the accused have been arrested while others are at large.

In February this year, two FIRs were lodged against SHUATS vice chancellor RB Lal, former registrar Ajay Kumar Lawrence, pro vice chancellor Sunita B Lal, chancellor JA Oliver, former director HRM Vinod B Lal, registrar Robin L Prasad, former finance controller Stephen Das, dean Mohd Imtiyaz, pro VC Sarvjeet, former director HRM Ranjan A John, and office superintendent Ashok Sandeep Singh at Naini police station on the complaint of circle officer STF DSP Navendu Kumar for financial and recruitment irregularities at the deemed university.

Following the FIRs, Naini police carried out raids and arrested pro vice chancellor Sarvjeet Herbert and office superintendent Ashok Singh.

ACP Karachhana Ajeet Singh Chauhan said chargesheet has been filed against the accused by police in the FIRs. Teams have been formed for early arrest of those on the run, he added.