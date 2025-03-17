Speeding buses mow down 2 on NH-48, drivers at large

Gurugram: Speeding buses mowed down two people at Bilaspur Chowk and near Pathredi on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (NH-48), in two separate incidents, police officials said on Sunday. Buses mowed down two people at Bilaspur Chowk and near Pathredi on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (NH-48), in two separate incidents in Gurugram district. (HT PHOTO)

In the first incident, police identified the deceased as Hasina Khatoon, 24, originally from Salempur Lar in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. She lived in a rented accommodation in Bilaspur Khurd and worked as a delivery person for a private firm.

Khatoon and her uncle Naseem Alam, 54, were travelling to Delhi and were crossing the expressway at 7.30am on Saturday, when a speeding bus ran over her. She died on the spot, police said.

Gurugram police, public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar said that the driver abandoned the bus with several passengers inside and fled soon after the incident.

“The abandoned bus was impounded and later towed away to the Bilaspur police station. It belonged to a Manesar-based transporter who owns a fleet of at least 20-25 buses. He will be served notice to appear for an investigation and provide details about the driver,” he said.

Based on the complaint of the deceased’s uncle, an FIR was registered against the bus driver under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bilaspur police station.

In the second incident, a person called Rinku Singh, 22, died and his colleague Manoj Kumar, 21, was critically injured after they were hit by a speeding bus at Pathredi at about 10pm on Friday. According to the police, commuters rushed Singh to the Sector 10A civil hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the bus driver under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bilaspur police station on Saturday night.