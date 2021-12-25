Speeding car rams four cycles in Gurugram, one dead

A 32-year-old security guard died and three others were critically injured after a speeding car allegedly hit their bicycles in Sector 52 on Saturday morning. The car’s driver has been arrested, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.10am near a crossing in Sector 52 when the guard was on his way to his rented accommodation after completing his shift. The deceased, identified as Shailender Kumar who was a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, worked at a private company, police said.

“Kumar died on the spot while three other cyclists also sustained injuries. The driver of Honda Amaze car hit their cycles from behind,” said Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police.

Balhara said that some passersby informed police control room about the accident, following which a team from Sector 53 police station was rushed to the spot.

Joginder Singh (49), a resident of Indra Colony in Sector 53 an eyewitness, said that he was returning home when a speeding car crossed him and after a few metres rammed into four cycles. “When I reached the spot, I found all the cyclists lying on the road. One of them, in a guard’s uniform, was seriously injured, and when I went close by, I found that he was my tenant Shailender,” he said.

“With the help of passersby, I took him to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Three others were also badly injured,” he said.

According to police, the errant vehicle was seized and the driver who was caught by the eyewitnesses was handed over to the police. The suspect was identified as Mannan Sanjeev, 25, a resident of Nirvana Country, Sector 50, police said.

Police said the suspect, a law graduate, lost control of the vehicle and hit the four cyclists. “He also sustained injuries in the accident and was sent for a medical examination. His medical report did not show presence of alcohol in his body. The accident was caused due to speeding,” said Balhara.

Three other victims are reported to be critical and undergoing treatment in different hospitals, police said.

The suspect was booked at Sector 53 police station under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert who conducted the autopsy of the victim’s body, said that he died due to excessive bleeding and head injury.

The body of deceased was handed over to the family members after the post mortem, said police.

