Speeding car rams three in Gorakhpur; 2 dead, one critical

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Mar 11, 2024 07:47 PM IST

The CCTV cameras captured the incident of a hit-and-run and the footage has been making rounds on the internet.

Two people were killed and another was seriously injured after a speeding car rammed them at Ramnagar crossing on Nakha road under Gorakhnath police station on Sunday night. The injured was referred to BRD Medical College where his condition is critical, police said on Monday.

The car number was not visible in the footage and police had collected additional footage from other cameras to identify the car and its driver, said police. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The video showed that the speeding car lost control, and rammed the victims while they were walking on the side of the road before speeding away, police said.

Superintendent of police (SP) City Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that the deceased had been identified as Moin Akhtar (40) and Akeel Ahmad (35) while Tahir (30) sustained serious head injuries and was in a coma. He was referred to a higher centre from the district hospital.

Bishnoi stated that the car number was not visible in the footage and police had collected additional footage from other cameras to identify the car and its driver.

After the incident, locals gathered at the spot and raised slogans against municipal corporation officials for not installing speed breakers on the road, which is located near a densely populated area.

The police rushed to the spot, sent the bodies for postmortem and handed over to family members on Monday afternoon. Abdur Rahman

