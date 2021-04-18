Spike in calls on Ambala, Jhajjar Covid helpline numbers

Covid-19 helpline numbers in Ambala and Jhajjar have witnessed a sudden spike in the number of calls, particularly after March.

Ambala health authorities issued three helpline numbers — 9996223030 for emergency calls, 7082303976 for general queries, and 7015076108 for ambulance services — for home-isolated patients.

Due to panic-like situation, MBBS doctors are responding to queries related to same toilet usage by family members in home isolation, or getting vaccinated after recovering from the infection.

Dr Rajinder Rai, in-charge of home isolation, said, “Such calls on 24×7 emergency helpline numbers have become a headache for the staff. They cannot ignore calls as there might be a patient in dire condition needing shifting to hospital.”

To reduce burden on the helpline staff, the health department introduced two apps to monitor patients in home isolation and check availability of beds in hospitals.

Dr Rai said, “But patients prefer to call the helpline numbers. On an average, 3-4 of them are shifted to hospital daily by one of our 62 field staff, as the situation worsens.”

Deputy civil surgeon Dr Sanjeev Singla said there are different helpline numbers for the general public where queries on sampling, vaccination centres, availability of reports and drugs, etc are attended.

Jhajjar principal medical officer Dr Sanjay Dahiya said they have increased helpline numbers.

“There is burden of work on everyone and our helpline numbers are continuously ringing. We cannot predict the number of calls but our staff remains busy answering the queries,” he added.

He said they are receiving calls about availability of ambulance, people complaining about having fever, cold and viral, and asking symptoms of Covid.

HARYANA RECORDS 7,717 FRESH COVID CASES

Another high of 7,717 fresh coronavirus infections and 32 deaths were reported from Haryana on Saturday. This has pushed the active case count to 38,558.

As per the medical bulletin, the sample positivity rate increased to 5.15% and recovery rate dropped to 88.01%. The health authorities tested 43,987 persons on Saturday.

Gurugram with 2,549 fresh cases continued to be the leading district in state followed by Faridabad (987), Sonepat (646), Hisar (507), and Karnal (477).

Among the 32 deaths on Saturday, five each were from Faridabad and Panipat; three each from Hisar, Karnal and Rohtak; two each from Gurugram, Ambala, Panchkula, Jind and Palwal; and one each from Fatehabad, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar.

STATE RESTRICTS OFFICE ATTENDANCE

Following surge in Covid cases, the Haryana government has decided that officers of the under secretary or equivalent level and below be allowed to work from home. Their physical attendance in offices will be restricted to 50% of the actual strength.

A communication in this regard was issued by the chief secretary’s office. All officers of deputy secretary, equivalent and above level are to attend office on regular basis.

As per orders, employees’ attendance record will be prepared by divisional and wing heads concerned. Individual wing heads can, however, call for more than 50% physical attendance of any of the categories in their wing, if required, on administrative grounds.

Officials who do not attend office on a particular day are to make themselves available on telephone and other electronic means at all times from their residence and work from home.

Officials residing in containment zones will continue to be exempted from coming to office till the containment zones are de-notified.

Crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, common areas including refreshment kiosk and parking areas, is to be strictly avoided. As per orders, meetings, as far as possible, should be conducted through video conferencing.