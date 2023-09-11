Spiritual Sojourn: Mauritius PM offers prayers at KV Temple, attends Ganga Aarti

VARANASI The Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and later witnessed the iconic Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Monday. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (Sourced)

After participating in the G20 summit in Delhi, Jugnauth arrived in Varanasi around 11 am on Monday. Earlier in the day, he received a warm welcome from U.P. Minister Anil Rajbhar, Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma, and other officials.

After a brief rest at the hotel, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, accompanied by his family, reached Dashashwamedh Ghat, where rituals were performed to honour the memory of his late father-in-law. He also immersed the ashes of his late father-in-law in the middle stream of the Ganga, in front of Manikarnika Ghat.

In the afternoon, Jugnauth and his family members visited Kashi Vishwanath Dham around 5 pm. There, he offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath and witnessed the world-famous Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

He is scheduled to depart on Tuesday. Given the arrival of the Prime Minister of Mauritius, security and traffic arrangements have been tightened in Varanasi.

In addition to the Commissionerate Police Force, 10 IPS officers from outside, five Additional SPs, eight Deputy SPs, five Inspectors, 40 male and female Sub-Inspectors, 200 constables, head constables, and three company PAC personnel have been deployed for security.