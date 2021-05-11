SP leader Azam Khan shifted to ICU as his oxygen requirement goes up

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Monday after his oxygen requirement shot up, the hospital said. The 72-year-old Rampur Lok Sabha MP, along with his 30-year-old son Abdullah, had been brought to the private hospital in the state capital on Sunday from Sitapur district jail, where they had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 30.

The oxygen requirement of former Uttar Pradesh urban development minister Azam Khan shot up to 10 litres per minute and this required shifting him to ICU, according to the medical bulletin released by Medanta hospital. Currently, he is under strict observation of doctors.

His son Abdullah as recovering, and his condition was satisfactory, the bulletin added.

The duo had been in jail since February 26, 2020, when a Rampur court rejected their bail application in a case related to alleged forgery in age-proof documents of Abdullah, a jail official had said on Sunday.

In September 2019, the court had issued summons to Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and their son taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Rampur police, in which all three were charged with forgery and cheating. On January 3, 2019, local BJP leader Akash Saxena had lodged a complaint alleging that Azam and his wife helped their son in obtaining two fake birth certificates – one from Lucknow and another from Rampur – following which an FIR was registered.

In December 2020, the Allahabad high court had granted bail to Tazeen Fatma in all 34 cases registered against her.