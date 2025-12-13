Squatters in Gkp paying rent to individuals, police launch search operation

The district police have launched a search and verification operation after reports emerged that influential individuals were charging rent from residents living in illegal settlements on vacant government land in the city. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Their job is two-fold: identifying these individuals and identifying illegal migrants squatting there.

According to officials, these individuals allegedly facilitated electricity and water connections in the unauthorised settlements, prompting the growth of several slum clusters. The issue came to light following complaints from residents of nearby localities.

SP City Abhinav Tyagi said the operation was initiated following directives from the chief minister to identify illegal migrants residing in different parts of Gorakhpur. Verification drives are currently underway in areas falling under the Rajghat, Ramgarhtal, Cantt, and AIIMS police station limits.

Officials said deserted government land had been encroached upon with makeshift huts and informal dwellings. Influential persons were reportedly providing basic utilities, while occupants were charged rent ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 per month.

It was reported that most of the residents in these settlements were migrants from Assam and West Bengal, many of whom work as scrap collectors, daily-wage labourers, or are engaged in other informal occupations.

As the police started verification checks, several settlements were abandoned, with residents fleeing the area. One such operation was led by Rajghat Police Station in-charge Sadanand Sinha on Friday.

“We conducted verification of 15 families living in these huts. Aadhaar cards and other identity documents have been collected for background verification,” Sinha said.

He added that most of the verified individuals were natives of Barpeta district in Assam, and their documents have been retained for further scrutiny.