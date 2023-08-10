Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi: Day after demolition drive, Nai Basti residents move court seeking stay on railways’ action

AGRA In the wake of an extensive demolition drive carried out on Wednesday in the vicinity of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, the residents of Nai Basti have promptly turned to legal recourse. On Thursday, they filed an application before the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) in Mathura, seeking a stay on the ongoing demolition drive by railway authorities, who claim ownership of the land. Demolition drive on Wednesday. (HT File)

“We have submitted an application requesting an injunction against the ongoing demolition activities in Nai Basti, which is a settlement along the railway track in the backyard of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi. Legal representation from the railway side was present during the proceedings in the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Mathura. The court has reserved the case for a decision,” said petitioner Yakub Shah on Thursday afternoon.

“During the hearing, we contended that the next hearing in a related case is scheduled for August 21, and the railway authorities are expected to present their response on that date. Nevertheless, the railways proceeded with the demolition drive on Wednesday, disregarding the court’s authority and demolishing 60 houses, rendering their occupants homeless. This action demonstrates the railway’s apparent disregard for the court’s authority in a matter that is sub-judice,” argued Yakub.

“The railway authorities, in presence of the police force, gave an ultimatum of three days before re-launching demolition drive, which if goes on, will defeat the very purpose of the suit filed by the petitioner in the first place,” added Yakub.

Earlier on Wednesday, the railways authorities, in collaboration with local police and administration, carried out an extensive demolition operation aimed at clearing encroachments in the backyard of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.

These encroachments, primarily consisting of houses inhabited by members of the minority community, were removed as part of an initiative to convert the existing metre gauge railway track into a broad gauge track, facilitating a connection between Mathura and Vrindavan, said the railways’ public relations officer (PRO).

Yakub, a 66-year-old Nai Basti resident and petitioner in the case, argued that the railway lacked the authority to demolish around 200 houses situated along the railway track due to ongoing legal proceedings. He maintained that he had initiated legal proceedings in response to the notices issued by the railway in June, and a case is currently pending in the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Mathura.

Prashasti Srivastava, PRO for the Agra Division within the North Central Railways, clarified that advance notices were issued to the “encroachers” residing unlawfully alongside the railway track. The demolition operation, which began on Wednesday, will resume after a few days.

“In all, 135 unauthorised occupants were served eviction notices. Many of them requested time to relocate, and their appeals were accommodated by the administration. However, no substantial justification was provided to impede the demolition. Consequently, 60 structures were razed on Wednesday. The remaining unauthorised constructions will be demolished in the coming days,” added Srivastava.

