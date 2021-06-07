Stall staff says Mumbai corporator assaulted him

Bangur Nagar police registered a case against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a fast food stall employee at Malad last month.

The food stall employee, Ramakant Muniji Yadav, was arrested for molesting the corporator and threatening her. After came out on bail, he filed a complaint of assault against her.

According to the police, the incident took place on May 5, when Yadav was working at the stall in Malad (West). Yadav in his complaint said that he was handing out parcels of fast food by adhering to the lockdown guidelines, when around 5pm, a customer ordered a take-away but ate the food outside the shop. He then rinsed his mouth in the area, when the corporator arrived at the spot in her two-wheeler.

“She first abused the customer and then assaulted him. He managed to flee from there. The corporator then entered the stall and started beating me,” said Yadav in his statement.

He added that when his nose started to bleed, he tried to stop the corporator from assaulting him further but she had called some men by then, who allegedly assaulted Yadav and allegedly took ₹28,000 from his cash drawer and left.

After the incident, Bangur Nagar police took him to the police station. He claimed he knew that the woman is a corporator only then. Yadav was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for seven days.

“We had arrested Yadav for molestation. However, we also recorded his complaint as we are obliged to and are verifying it. No arrests have been made so far in the case,” said Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (zone 11).