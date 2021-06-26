Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
State environment minister Gopal Rai kicks off plantation drive in Capital
State environment minister Gopal Rai kicks off plantation drive in Capital

State environment minister Gopal Rai on Saturday kickstarted a three-month plantation drive from Garhi Mandu, which is one of the largest plantation sites in the city, and said the drive will be undertaken in all the 70 assembly constituencies from Sunday
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 11:45 PM IST
“We have organised a large-scale plantation drive in the city to increase Delhi’s green cover and control pollution. After the 2020 elections, we decided that 20 million saplings would be planted in the next five years. We have thus decided to plant 3.5 million saplings this year,” said Rai addressing the media on Saturday.

He added, “The Van Mahotsav started today (Saturday) from Garhi Mandu and will run for the next 15 days. The deputy chief minister, cabinet ministers and Vidhan Sabha speaker will lead this movement in various parts of the city.”

Rai said for this drive, the government has stressed on planting medical plants along with adaptive native varieties.

“We urge all agencies and the public to come forward and participate in the plantation drive. This will not only help us control pollution levels but also increase greenery for future generations,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) also started its mass plantation drive on Saturday as part of the ‘Van Mahotsav’, setting a target of planting 3,850 saplings, and five lakh shrubs this monsoon.

On Saturday morning, NDMC chairperson Dharmendra, secretary B M Mishra and other senior officials, along with some morning walkers, planted saplings of kalpvriksh, putranjiva, amaltas and other indigenous varieties of trees across Nehru Park.

Other areas where saplings were planted are Safdarjung Road, Palika Niketan, RK Puram sector-10, Lodi Garden, Shankar Road, Talkatora Garden, Pandara Road, Jai Singh Road, Central Park Connaught Place, Lodi Colony, Teen Murti Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, Moti Bagh, and Mandir Marg.

