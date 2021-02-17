State sanctions 33.50 crore to redevelop Mahabaleshwar on the lines of Manali, Shimla

PUNE In a bid to redevelop Mahabaleshwar on the lines of Shimla and Manali, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has sanctioned ₹33.50 crore for the hill station.

Mahabaleshwar along with Wai and Panchgani are few prominent tourists destinations in Maharashtra where people from Pune and Mumbai come in large number.

“The walls and signboards will be painted with the same colour to maintain uniformity, while main roads and lanes of hill station will be developed on the lines of “Mall road” in Manali,” said Pawar after a meeting held on Tuesday in Mumbai when tourism minister Aditya Thackeray and others were also present.

Announcing the decision, Pawar in his tweet said, “Orders have been given to immediately start the redevelopment work of tourism development in Mahabaleshwar. While doing this the beauty of old infrastructure and buildings will be retained, also underground work of water pipelines will be done. There will be separate space given for the parking lots for the tourists.”

“To attract tourists at various spots street lighting will be done. The historical “Petit Library” in Mahabaleshwar will be renovated under this project,” said Pawar.

Throughout the year tourists visit Mahabaleshwar and various points in and around the town.

Last year due to Covid-19 pandemic all the tourist’s spots were closed down for public due to state government’s orders. Now gradually the tourist destinations and hotels are opening up for tourism purpose.

Suryakant Jadhav, vice-president, Mahabaleshwar hotel owners association, said, “It is necessary to redevelop the hill station. Our only demand is that the state government while undertaking the project should take local shop owners in confidence and keep a check that less space of shops is acquired for the project.

“There is a need for washrooms for tourists in Poonam chowk, as most of the time tourists go back to the hotel and if public toilets come up here it will be beneficial for shop owners and hoteliers,” he said.

“Also, road construction work undertaken from Venna Lake toll naka to Mahabaleshwar market and Kshetra Mahabaleshwar road via Venna lake dam flyover bridge to Panchagani road should be completed soon. This will solve the traffic issue in the area,” he said.