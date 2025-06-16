State sets target of digging 50 new ponds in Prayagraj under Khet Talab Yojana

In a determined push towards sustainable agriculture and water conservation, the state government is ramping up efforts under the Khet Talab Yojana, encouraging farmers to construct rainwater harvesting ponds in their fields. A pond constructed in a field of a farmer at Lokpur Mawaiya village of Koraon development block in Prayagraj. (HT)

For Prayagraj district alone, the government has set a target of digging 50 new ponds this year—three times higher than last year’s target, said officials.

Officials say schemes like Khet Talab Yojana and Amrit Sarovar Yojana are proving instrumental in addressing the state’s growing water scarcity, especially in light of declining rainfall and falling groundwater levels. These initiatives have gained momentum following Uttar Pradesh’s recognition with the First Prize at the Third National Water Awards-2025, conferred by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in May, they added.

Boost in farmer participation

Thanks to a government grant of ₹52,500 per pond, more farmers in Prayagraj are embracing the scheme this year. Land Conservation Officer SP Singh said, “The online application process is already underway. Last year, the target was to construct 13 ponds in the district, and over ₹52 lakh in grants were disbursed to participating farmers.”

The scheme has seen rapid expansion across the state. While only 12,000 ponds were dug in 2023, the total has now crossed 1.2 lakh, according to officials—indicating a significant surge in interest and participation among the rural farming community.

Addressing rainfall deficit and groundwater depletion

“Due to weak monsoons in recent years, Prayagraj’s average annual rainfall has dropped to 835 mm, and unchecked groundwater exploitation has worsened the crisis,” Singh noted.

“The Khet Talab and Amrit Sarovar Yojanas are proving to be crucial milestones in reversing this trend,” he claimed.

Last year, over 400 Amrit Sarovars were built in Prayagraj, collectively storing an estimated 175 crore liters of rainwater. Under the Khet Talab Yojana alone, 10 ponds were constructed in the district, contributing to groundwater recharge and supplemental irrigation.

Multiple benefits for farmers

Singh added that apart from improved water availability for irrigation, the ponds are also enabling farmers to diversify their income sources. “Many are now using the ponds for fish farming, which is further boosting their earnings.”

Across the state, the impact has been substantial. Water storage capacity has reportedly increased from 200 million cubic metres (MCM) to 560 MCM over the past two years—an encouraging sign of water sustainability in Uttar Pradesh.