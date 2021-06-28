State universities agree to reduced fees for academic year 2021-22

PUNE In a major relief given to students across Maharashtra, fees of state universities will be reduced for this academic year, 2021-22.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Monday by state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, with vice-chancellors of universities in the state.

“A meeting was held today with all the vice-chancellors of the non-agricultural state universities, and it was unanimously decided to give a concession in the fees for aided and unaided colleges affiliated to these universities. The exact amount and details of this concession will be declared on Tuesday,” said Samant.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students and parents, especially from the rural areas, have been financially affected. The fee concession will certainly help students complete the academic year.

Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar said, “Today’s meeting held by the minister Samant was fruitful. Various options were discussed to give concession in the fees. There are many stakeholders at a university and after discussing with them, the exact percentage or amount will be finalised. As the fee structure of every university is different, concessions need to be worked out well.”

“Also the decision taken by the SPPU to cancel fees of those students who have lost either a single, or both parents, due to Covid was appreciated. The minister appealed to other university chancellors to take a similar decision,” he added.