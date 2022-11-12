State-of-art XRF lab dedicated to Geosciences launched in AMU

ALIGARH: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor recently inaugurated a state-of-art XRF lab, dedicated to Geosciences and other diverse applications at the department of Geology. “This lab will help determine the elemental composition of materials, and analyse rocks and ores instantly,” said the VC.

Professor Mansoor also inspected the newly-installed Engineering Geology Lab in the department and praised the faculty members for putting in efforts for the necessary multi-disciplinary research and mentoring students for excellent job placements.

Speaking on the development, Professor Kr Farahim Khan, chairman, department of Geology, said, “The XRF instrument in the lab for non-destructive chemical analysis of samples, the direct shear apparatus for measuring shear strength of soils and the water purification system designed for research purposes have been procured out of a grant of ₹1.18 crore sanctioned to the department of Geology under the FIST program of the department of Science and Technology.”

Professor Khan extended gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor for sanctioning the required grants from the university funds to purchase essential accessories for the instruments. Professor Mohammad Ashraf, dean, faculty of Science; Professor Qazi Mazhar Ali, Professor Sufyan Beg, principal, Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology; Professor Afifullah Khan, OSD Development; Professor Syed Naushad Ahmad, chairman, department of Geography, and Dr Haris Hasan Khan, chairman, Interdisciplinary Department of Remote Sensing and GIS Applications, also attended the inaugural function. Professor MEA Mondal conducted the programme and Professor Rashid Umar extended the vote of thanks.