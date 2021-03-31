State’s first 100-bed malnutrition treatment centre in W Singhbhum

In a first, a 100-bed dedicated Malnutrition Treatment cum Training Centre (MTTC) started functioning at Barachiru under Khuntpani block in West Singhbhum district on Wednesday to effectively treat malnourished children.

Jharkhand’s women and child development and social welfare minister Joba Majhi inaugurated the MTTC. “Rural women face complications and pain during delivery due to their food habits, rather lack of it. Rural women in this part hardly get adequate and nutritious food owing to which they are unable to deliver a healthy child,” Majhi said.

She appreciated the West Singhbhum district administration for their efforts to set up such a novel centre, besides unveiling the film made to spread awareness about malnutrition titled, Zindagi Phir Muskurayegi.

West Singhbhum deputy commissioner (DC) Arava Rajkamal said the 100-bed MTTC will be in addition to the 69-bed malnutrition treatment centre (MTC) at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital (CSH).

“It’s unfortunate and a matter of grave concern that West Singhbhum accounted for 5,000 malnourished children among the total number of such children in the state. There were four MTCs in the district, where only 60 malnourished children could be treated in 14 days. With this MTTC at Barachiru, we can now treat 160 malnourished children at a time,” said Rajkamal.

UNICEF malnutrition expert Dr Pitu Mishra said the MTTC will set an example for mothers in treating malnutrition and spreading knowledge to other women. “This first-of-its-kind MTTC can prove to be a milestone in making the state free of malnutrition,” said Dr Mishra.