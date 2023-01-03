Home / Cities / Others / State’s first all-women university to come up in Gorakhpur

State’s first all-women university to come up in Gorakhpur

Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Gorakhpur district magistrate Krishna Karunesh said Sobha Limited, a multinational real estate company headquartered in Bengaluru, will invest ₹700 crore in the project under its corporate social responsibility.

The district authorities would provide 100-acre land to the developer for the proposed university. (For representation purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh’s first all-women university will be established in Gorakhpur soon. Confirming it while talking to the media here on Monday, Gorakhpur district magistrate Krishna Karunesh said Sobha Limited, a multinational real estate company headquartered in Bengaluru, will invest 700 crore in the project under its corporate social responsibility.

The district authorities would provide 100-acre land to the developer for the proposed university, he added. As per the DM, a delegation of the company had held a meeting with divisional commissioner Ravikumar NG in this regard a month back and proposed to set up an all-women university of international standard here.

The district officials have selected a piece of land on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway for the proposed university. With this, Gorakhpur district will have five universities. The four already established universities here are DDU Gorakhpur University, Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University, Guru Gorakhnath University and Ayush University. ---Abdur Rahman

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
