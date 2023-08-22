News / Cities / Others / U.P. to curb unauthorised commercial vehicle operations from Aug 23

U.P. to curb unauthorised commercial vehicle operations from Aug 23

LUCKNOW In a bid to check unauthorised commercial operations of private vehicles, the state transport department is set to initiate a statewide crackdown starting August 23, as per an official directive issued by Transport Commissioner CB Singh on Monday.

This decision comes as a response to mounting complaints. (HT Photo)

To ensure the success of this endeavor, dedicated enforcement teams have been assembled for each district. These teams will conduct rigorous inspections until August 25, with a primary focus on penalising vehicles that violate regulations, consequently leading to revenue loss for the treasury.

In addition to addressing this issue, the enforcement teams will extend their scrutiny to vehicles affiliated with ride-hailing aggregators such as Uber and Ola. This decision comes as a response to mounting complaints about numerous private cars functioning as unauthorised taxis under the guise of these aggregators.

“The decision to initiate this campaign stems from recommendations put forth by Deloitte, which has been advising the state government on strategies to elevate the state’s economy to a one-trillion-dollar level,” said VK Sonakiya, the Additional Transport Commissioner (Enforcement).

