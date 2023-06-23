Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj STF arrest man for circulating fake currency

Prayagraj STF arrest man for circulating fake currency

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 23, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested a member of the gang involved in circulation of counterfeit currency notes. The arrested accused was carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest and was absconding since long, officials said.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

STF DSP Navendu Kumar said STF team on Thursday received a tip off about the accused Vishwajeet Sarkar near Chheoki Railway Station where he had come to meet a person for supplying fake currency notes. STF team reached the spot and arrested Vishwajeet with a mobile, aadhar card and some cash.

Vishwajeet is wanted by Naini police in connection with a case registered against the gang in August 2022.

On August 12, 2022, the STF team arrested two persons with fake currency worth 3.40 lakh. During questioning the duo confessed to having received fake currency notes from one Subhash Mandal and Vishwajeet Sarkar of Malda district in West Bengal.

Thus, cash reward of 25,000 each was declared on Vishwajeet Sarkar and Subhash Mandal.

After arrest, Vishwajeet confessed his involvement in fake currency racket along with Subhash Mandal and his relative Deepak Mandal. Subhash, Vishwajeet and three of their aides were earlier arrested in 2019 with counterfeit currency worth 2.42 lakh. A case was registered against them at Civil Lines police station, DSP Navendu Kumar added.

prayagraj
prayagraj
