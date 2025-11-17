Stone mine collapse in Sonbhadra: Race against time as 10 workers remain trapped, 1 death confirmed

Over 24 hours after the collapse of a stone mine in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, rescuers were in a race against time as about 10 workers remained trapped under the debris and one death was confirmed even as NDRF teams equipped with oxygen cylinders were engaged in attempts to save the trapped personnel. NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation after a portion of a stone quarry collapsed, in Sonbhadra (PTI)

The incident took place in the Billi Markundi mining area under the Obra police station limits in Sonbhadra on late Saturday afternoon.

Additional director general of police, Varanasi Zone, Piyush Mordia, said, “Relief and rescue operations are underway while efforts are on to clear the debris and locate the trapped workers. The NDRF, SDRF and fire departments’ teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.”

Sonbhadra superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Verma said a worker’s body was brought out and sent for post-mortem.

The deceased worker was identified as Raju Singh (28), son of Triveni Singh, resident of Tola Amirinia, Parasai Gram Panchayat in Sonbhadra, said his brother, Sonu Singh, who identified the deceased after being contacted through a mobile phone found in his brother’s pocket.

At least four Poclain machines (hydraulic excavators) along with teams from NDRF, SDRF and fire department are engaged in the rescue operation at the incident site.

District magistrate Badrinath Singh said, “A magisterial probe has been ordered. Additional district magistrate (Finance/ Revenue) Vagish Singh has been instructed to conduct the inquiry and submit the report. Based on its findings, further action will be taken.”

The DM, who is camping at the site, further said, “Efforts are on since last (Saturday) night. The body of one person has been recovered. Post mortem has been done. Arrangements are being made to get the cremation done. For those trapped, efforts are on to remove the colossal rock, that would be approximately 75 tons. Technicians of two companies, who are experts in breaking the rocks, have been called. Hopefully, our efforts will succeed in removing the rock in the next one-and-a-half hours.”

Asked how many people were trapped, the DM said, “After the rock is removed, then the actual picture will be clear. At present, it is not possible to say anything concrete. The rescue operation will continue until all those trapped under the rock and rubble are rescued.”

He said senior officials of the mining department have also reached the spot, adding that the administration is in touch with the families of the victims.

“We are trying to provide assistance as permissible by the government,” he said.

A senior NDRF official said, “Two NDRF teams, including 80 rescuers, are engaged in rescue operations at the site. One team comprises 40 NDRF rescuers. Each team is accompanied by a medical team. Both the teams are well equipped with tools required for rescue operations.”

The NDRF personnel are also carrying professional corded demolition hammer concrete breakers (heavy-duty power tools designed to break, chip and demolish hard materials like concrete, brick, stone, and masonry) with them. Two sniffer dogs have also been pressed into service at the site, said the officer, adding that NDRF DIG Manoj Kumar Sharma is supervising the rescue operation.

An official present at the site said that the rock that caved in was very big and is being broken, adding that it may take several hours.

Sonbhadra superintendent of police Abhishek Verma said that information about the incident was received at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

“The caller said that several workers were buried under the debris after a portion of a stone quarry operated by Krishna Mining Works collapsed. The police have booked the owner of Krishna Mining Works (name and domicile unknown), and his two business partners, both residents of Obra, on the complaint of Chhotu Yadav, a resident of Parsoi Tola, who said his two brothers are trapped under the rubble,” the SP said.

Teams have been constituted to ensure arrest of the accused, the SP said.

Divisional commissioner Rajesh Prakash said, “NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed. NDRF DIG and commandant are here too. We are trying to complete the rescue operation as soon as possible... It is not possible to quote any figures at this time.”

Somnath, the father of one of two of the men trapped, said, “My two sons are trapped under the debris. My three sons came here to work. One was driving the tractor, another the compressor, and the youngest son was on the slope, who is safe. It’s been 24 hours. We’ve not heard anything about them. What can I say? I am heavily concerned.”

A worker, Chhotu Yadav, son of Somnath and a resident of Karmasar, said his brothers Santosh Yadav and Indrajit Yadav were trapped under the debris.

Another worker said that nine compressors were operating at the mine, with at least one person deployed at each.

On Saturday evening, UP minister Sanjeev Gond said around 12 people were said to be working at the mining site. He said that a probe would be conducted and stern action would be taken against those whose laxity led to the incident.

Sub-divisional magistrate, Obra, Vivek Kumar Singh, circle officer Harsh Pandey, Obra police station in-charge Vijay Chaurasia and Chopan police station in-charge Kumud Shekhar Singh were present at the site.