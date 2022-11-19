Home / Cities / Others / Students, transgender rally at Prayagraj’s Civil Lines for traffic awareness

Students, transgender rally at Prayagraj’s Civil Lines for traffic awareness

Published on Nov 19, 2022 12:46 AM IST

The rally passed from Hanuman Mandir, Subhash Crossing and ended at All Saints Cathedral. Participants held placards with slogans and messages regarding traffic rules, urging people to follow them.

Traffic awareness rally being taken out in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Students, officials, members of the public and a large number of individuals from the transgender community raised traffic awareness and took out a rally in Civil Lines on Friday.

Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Kaushalya Nand Giri (Tina Mai), state president, Kinnar Akhada, Maha Mandleshwar Swami Kalyaninand Giri (Chhoti Guru), principal of District Institute for Education and Training (DIET)-Prayagraj, Rajendra Pratap and traffic inspector Pawan Kumar Pandey, were some of the individuals supporting the rally.

Swami Kaushalya Nand Giri said traffic rules should be followed by people for their own safety. A minor mistake not only ends the life of a person but their families also suffer following their death. Two-wheeler riders should wear helmets and use indicators at turns. Giri also urged people to wear seat belts.

The transgender stopped commuters and gave them flowers while urging them to follow traffic rules.

DIET principal Rajendra Pratap requested people to drive vehicles within the prescribed speed limit to avoid mishaps. He said speeding is becoming the main cause of road accidents.

Saturday, November 19, 2022
