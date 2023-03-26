Suresh Khanna releases LMC’s annual report card

LUCKNOW State’s finance minister Suresh Khanna released the annual report card of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Sunday. Highlighting the civic body’s feats in the past one year, the minister said, “The LMC constructed parking for the people coming to the Bhaisakund Dham under the Funeral Site Development scheme with a cost of Rs. 8.31 crore. It also constructed an electric crematorium to promote green cause at Gulalaghat and Bhaisakund with the funds received from the 15th Finance Commission.’’ Finance min highlights feats like beautification & road construction (HT Photo)

Khanna, who’s also the in-charge of Lucknow affairs, added, “LMC has beautified the city by making Selfie points and wall murals at major crossings of the city. The LMC has also constructed 415 km of road with ₹210 crore. Also, the body has done commendable work to ensure smooth traffic on roads. It removed 1,260 advertisement boards, sign boards, kiosk boards, banners, gantry advertisements, and bus shelter, among others that were obstructing traffic at various crossings.”

Other achievements of the LMC highlighted in its annual report card include constructing flats for residents after issuing public bonds of ₹200 crore. For the sales of these flats in Ahana Greens, LMC is publicising the residential scheme through radio, advertisements in cinema halls, and hoardings. Significantly, special vendor zones have been created to prevent any traffic disruption. Also, payment of house tax and other charges can now be made online.

Under the Smart City Mission, survey work through remote sensing to assess the extent of encroachment on LMC land was also performed in 88 new villages which have recently come under the municipal limits. Following this, 4.93 hectares of land worth ₹85.50 crore was made encroachment free by running an anti-encroachment campaign. This land was made available by the municipal corporation for various government projects -- such as the establishment of a Bio-CNG plant, establishment of power sub-stations, establishment of homeopathic hospital, new police stations, and transfer stations, among others.

Additionally, the construction and repair of drains -- with a cumulative length of 85.5 km -- was done by the LMC with a cost of ₹40 crore. Besides, the LMC also removed encroachments from 20 important crossings of the city -- including Ahimamau, Barabirwa, and Charbagh crossing, among others.