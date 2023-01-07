Suspects steal iPhones, Apple watches worth 60 lakh from Gurugram mall

Two unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly stealing 61 iPhones, six Apple smart watches and three laptops worth at least ₹60 lakh from a showroom in a mall in Sector 52, police said on Friday.

Police said that the incident took place after the mall closed on the night of January 4, adding that the incident came to light when employees opened the showroom at 10am on Thursday.

According to investigators, the employees of the showroom found the store door already open and iPhones, watches and laptops stolen.

Police said that CCTV footage of the showroom revealed two suspects wearing gloves and face masks committing the crime. None of them have been arrested yet, said police, adding that they were able to open the locks of the main door of the showroom to carry out the loot.

On the complaint of showroom manager Sachin Bhalla, an FIR against the suspects was registered under Section 380 (theft from dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 53 police station on Thursday night, said police. When contacted, Bhalla refused to comment on the matter.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said that they are investigating how the two suspects managed to get hold of the keys for the main door. “Investigations are currently underway and the suspects will be arrested at the earliest,” he added.