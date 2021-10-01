Home / Cities / Others / Suspended police officer arrested for abetting suicide
Image for representation.
Suspended police officer arrested for abetting suicide

Suspended police officer Amaresh Singh Baghel has been arrested in connection with the self-immolation by a 24-year-old woman, who accused jailed Bahujan Samaj Pary Member of Parliament Atul Rai of sexual assault in May 2019
By Sudhir Kumar
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 02:45 PM IST

Suspended police officer Amaresh Singh Baghel has been arrested in connection with the self-immolation by a 24-year-old woman, who accused jailed Bahujan Samaj Pary Member of Parliament Atul Rai of sexual assault in May 2019. The woman’s friend also committed self-immolation along with her outside the Supreme Court in August. She alleged she was framed in a fake incident for filing the case against Rai. The two later succumbed to their burn injuries.

An abetment to suicide case was filed against Baghel after the death of the two. An officer said Baghel investigated the case against Rai and allegedly helped him by preparing an erroneous investigation report. After the matter came to light, Baghel was suspended in December 2020. The woman and her friend were upset with the report.

Baghel, who is also accused of providing false evidence, was taken into custody in Barabanki on Wednesday evening. After overnight interrogation, he was arrested on Thursday morning. He has also been slapped with the Indian Penal Code’s Sections including those related to a public servant framing incorrect record or writing to save a person from punishment.

Varanasi police commissioner A Satish Ganesh said Baghel was produced before a magistrate after medical examination and sent in 14-day judicial custody.

