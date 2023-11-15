Suspicious transactions in Ghaziabad man’s bank account unravels terror funding web

LUCKNOW The discovery of suspicious transactions totaling around ₹75 lakh within a month in the bank account of a Ghaziabad man has led to the unraveling of a terror funding network allegedly operated by Pakistan’s secret agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to senior police officials on Wednesday. Representational photo (HT Photo)

The account, registered in the name of Riyaz-u-deen from Bhojpur, Ghaziabad, at the Faridnagar branch of Canara Bank, was being operated by Izharul Hussain, a resident of Betiah in Bihar, officials said. After intense questioning by the UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Riyaz-u-deen revealed that he had provided his account number to Izharul Hussain in exchange for a monthly payment of ₹10,000.

“In response to this matter, the ATS has filed an FIR at its Lucknow police station against Riyaz-u-deen and Izharul Hussain, along with unknown Pakistani agents operating from Pakistan, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 121-A for conspiracy to wage war against the country,” said a senior ATS official. While Riyaz-u-deen has been questioned but not arrested, efforts are underway to locate and arrest Izharul Hussain and other individuals involved. The FIR was lodged by ATS inspector Arvind Kumar Pandey on November 10.

A copy of the FIR, obtained by HT from the UPCOP application, outlines transactions amounting to approximately ₹75 lakh from Riyaz-u-deen’s account. The document asserts that the cash was transferred from various bank accounts operated by Pakistani agents and then dispersed to different agents within the country. The complainant in the FIR indicated that the accused, in collaboration with Pakistan-based agents, were allegedly conspiring to wage war against the Indian government.

An ATS official mentioned that inspector Champion Lal is leading a team investigating the matter. Raids are currently underway in the search for key accused Izharul Hussain, with the expectation that further connections behind the terror and spying network will be uncovered.

