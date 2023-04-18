Free entry at centrally protected monuments in Agra today

In view of World Heritage Day, all the centrally protected monuments in Agra, including the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, will allow free entry to visitors on Tuesday.

Besides, to celebrate the day, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will open an interpretation centre dedicated to Mughal Emperor Akbar at Sikandra, also known as Akbar’s Tomb in Agra.

“Archaeological Survey of India has been celebrating April 18 every year as the World Heritage Day with a view to create awareness among the masses about our rich heritage. The director general, Archaeological Survey of India has issued order via letter dated March 20 that no entry fees will be charged from visitors at the centrally protected monuments on World Heritage Day,” said Raj Kumar Patel, superintending archaeologist for Agra circle.

“We will have celebrations on World Heritage Day at Sikandra in Agra where an interpretation centre focused on the life of Mughal Emperor Akbar is to be inaugurated on Tuesday by former director ASI PBS Senger who will be the chief guest at the event,” said Patel.

“The celebration will begin with heritage walk at Akbar’s Tomb, Sikandra and the day will conclude with workshop on ‘Understanding lime mortar and its application’. BD Shukla, HoD, department of history and culture, Dr BR Ambedkar University, Prof Luvkush Mishra, dean IHTM (Dr BR Ambedkar University) and Prof SP Singh, principal St John’s College will attend the event,” stated Patel.