Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalised after testing Covid positive

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin was on Thursday admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 12. He had been under home isolation and he was shifted to the hospital today for investigations and observation.

“Honourable Chief Minister, Thiru MK Stalin has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms,” a medical bulletin from Kauvery hospital said.

The 69-year-old chief minister had earlier said he was fatigued on July 12 and a test later confirmed that he was positive.

On Tuesday morning, the chief minister was inspecting a venue in Mahabalipuram where the 44th Chess Olympiad was to be conducted and works for the storm water drain project in Chennai was undergoing.

Governor RN Ravi and opposition leaders of the AIADMK wished Stalin a speedy recovery.