Tamil Nadu resident among five held for illegal religious conversion in Mirzapur

Five people, including a Tamil Nadu resident, were arrested in Mirzapur for allegedly luring people from economically weaker sections with promises of financial aid and deliverance from ‘evil forces’ to convert them to another religion, police said on Tuesday. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to their involvement in the conversion activities (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to police, the arrested people include Dev Sahayam Daniel Raj from Tenkashi in Tamil Nadu, Mithilesh Kumar Kol from Sonbhadra; Om Prakash and Paras Sonkar, both from Mirzapur; and Thomas Ram Sevak from Chandauli.

Based on a complaint filed by Indrasan, a resident of Kanchhampur, under Ahraura Police Station, Mirzapur, alleging that Hindu residents were being lured to convert to Christianity, a case under section 3/5(1) of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021, was registered on September 29 against Dev Sahayam Daniel Raj, Mithilesh Kumar Kol, Om Prakash and Paras Sonkar, and Thomas Ram Sevak, a police officer said.

In this regard, senior superintendent of police Somen Verma said that five accused have been arrested for converting several people by promising financial aid and deliverance from evil spirits. Further investigation is underway.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to their involvement in the conversion activities.