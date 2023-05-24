Assam: Woman escapes human sacrifice, case registered against Tantrik

A man, believed to be a Tantrik, attempted to sacrifice a woman to acquire wealth through black magic, police said, adding that the woman managed to escape. (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place in Nazira area of Assam’s Sivasagar district on Tuesday.

According to the victim, her mother sold her to the Tantrik for ₹2 lakh.

“He tried to stop me several times, but I didn’t respond. Yesterday, he said he has found a large amount of wealth buried underground and asked me to help him find (the wealth),” the woman said.

Also Read: 3 arrested for gangraping 14-yr-old girl in Assam’s Silchar

“At one point, the Tantrik said he has to give a human sacrifice and asked me to give (my) life for this cause. When I refused, he said he has paid ₹2 lakh and bought me,” the victim added.

The woman said that she ran and managed to call the police, however, by the time police reached to catch him, he had escaped.

“I’ve heard that he tried to do the same with some other girls, and we have requested the police to find him before he kills someone one day,” said the woman.

On the complaint of the woman, a first information report was registered against the accused at local police station on Wednesday. HT reached out to Debajit Nath, additional superintendent of police, Sivasagar, but he didn’t respond.

Last month Guwahati Police arrested five people over a human sacrifice incident which took place near Kamakhya Temple four years ago. According to the police, a woman was beheaded in the name of human sacrifice during Ambubachi Mela on June 19, 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON